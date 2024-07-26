Previous
Next
Little White Egret by pcoulson
Photo 2257

Little White Egret

Noticed this little white Egret fishing at a weir just couldn't get that close watched him catch a fish and swallowed it in one, no chance to capture the action.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful capture
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise