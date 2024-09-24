Sign up
Photo 2317
Over Head
A little way off but still managed to capture the Helicopter
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Tags
helicopter
Heather
A great shot, Peter, to capture the movement of the blades. What is the purpose of this helicopter? In my area, we have them primarily to monitor traffic and to take patients who live in remote areas to and from the nearby hospitals with landing pads on their roofs.
September 25th, 2024
