Photo 2318
One of the Few
One of the last remaining pink clematis in our garden in the rain.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
climatis
Heather
ace
A pretty pink and a lovely capture, Peter. So nice with the water droplets and your dof! Fav
September 25th, 2024
Lesley
ace
They’ve done well to last this long
September 25th, 2024
