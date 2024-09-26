Sign up
Previous
Photo 2319
Lifts and Stairs
I had an appointment this afternoon at the Pinderfields Hospital, just a quick shot of stairs and lifts from the main entrance before security stepped in.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4012
photos
84
followers
16
following
635% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
26th September 2024 3:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
stairs
,
hospital
,
lifts
,
pinderfields
Barb
ace
Attractive capture of the various levels!
September 26th, 2024
