Previous
Next
Noisy Birds by pcoulson
Photo 2322

Noisy Birds

A couple of noisy black-headed gulls by the side of a lake
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Interesting to see their different colours.
September 30th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great shot, Peter! I love how they are synchronized! Black-headed gulls are new to me- interesting. Fav
September 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise