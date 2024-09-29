Sign up
Photo 2322
Noisy Birds
A couple of noisy black-headed gulls by the side of a lake
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4016
photos
84
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th September 2024 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
black-headed gull
Rob Z
ace
Interesting to see their different colours.
September 30th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great shot, Peter! I love how they are synchronized! Black-headed gulls are new to me- interesting. Fav
September 30th, 2024
