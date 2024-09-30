Previous
Displaying Artwork by pcoulson
Photo 2323

Displaying Artwork

Primary school childrens artwork on display on the fence around the park construction works, went out to capture people in the rain for this weeks street challenge captured nothing:)
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great display of their artwork- so bright and cheery!
September 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise