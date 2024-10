Nostall Priory

Visited Nostall Priory today, the original priory dates back to the12th-century, Nostell priory was purchased in 1567 by Sir Thomas Gargrave, The estate was purchased in 1654 by Sir Rowland Winn, after its last owner was declared bankrupt in 1650. Construction of the present house started in 1733, The Priory and its contents were given to the National Trust in 1953 by the trustees of the estate and Rowland Winn, 3rd Baron St Oswald.