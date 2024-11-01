Sign up
Previous
Photo 2342
Through the Leaves
Heron fishing from a lily pad on the lake
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4035
photos
82
followers
16
following
641% complete
View this month »
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st November 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
JackieR
ace
Well spotted, beautiful light and framing
November 1st, 2024
