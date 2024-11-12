Sign up
Photo 2353
Harris Tweed Cushion
My wifes Harris Tweed cushion in her reading chair, my effort for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Fabric"
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
fabric
harris tweed
52wc-2024-w46
Heather
That's a great cushion, Peter! I don't really know my cows, but is this a Highland cow?
November 12th, 2024
Annie-Sue
nice cushion - I've got a mug with that cow on - I might have zoomed in a bit on the weave/texture
November 12th, 2024
