Harris Tweed Cushion by pcoulson
Photo 2353

Harris Tweed Cushion

My wifes Harris Tweed cushion in her reading chair, my effort for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Fabric"
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
That's a great cushion, Peter! I don't really know my cows, but is this a Highland cow?
November 12th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
nice cushion - I've got a mug with that cow on - I might have zoomed in a bit on the weave/texture
November 12th, 2024  
