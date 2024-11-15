Previous
Dying Hydrangea by pcoulson
Photo 2356

Dying Hydrangea

Macro image of a dying Hydrangea flower still with a little colour.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous frame-filler, Peter! I love Hydrangeas! Surprised to see the color still showing on yours! ❤️
November 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Spectacular 💜
November 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours what a beautiful close up.
November 16th, 2024  
