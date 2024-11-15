Sign up
Photo 2356
Dying Hydrangea
Macro image of a dying Hydrangea flower still with a little colour.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
3
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
15th November 2024 12:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
hydrangea
Barb
ace
Gorgeous frame-filler, Peter! I love Hydrangeas! Surprised to see the color still showing on yours! ❤️
November 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Spectacular 💜
November 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours what a beautiful close up.
November 16th, 2024
