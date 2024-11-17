Sign up
Photo 2358
Burning off
Burning off old documents in the garden incinerator.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
9
3
3
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
17th November 2024 2:17pm
Public
flame
incinerator
Corinne C
ace
The flames are so pretty!
November 18th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Nice clean burn!
November 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
November 18th, 2024
