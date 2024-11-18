Sign up
Previous
Photo 2359
Brighouse Dry Cleaners
Brighouse dry cleaners building was originally the Salvation Army's Citadel from 1902 to 1995 when they moved into the much larger old Brighouse magistrate court building,
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
3
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4052
photos
83
followers
16
following
646% complete
View this month »
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th November 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
brighouse
,
dry cleaners
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic POV on this wonderful building. Very vintage!
November 18th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Great that's it's been reused! And lovely signs.
November 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 18th, 2024
