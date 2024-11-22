Sign up
Photo 2363
Water Splash
Hard frost all day so resorted to some indoor macro photography using my old Sony Alpha A77ii camera and old macro lens
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
6
5
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4057
photos
83
followers
16
following
647% complete
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
22nd November 2024 4:28pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
water
,
macro
,
splash
George
ace
Superb macro.
November 22nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Wowsers!!! Such clarity
November 22nd, 2024
Peter
ace
@gaf005
Thank you George for both your comment and Fav it’s appreciated, weather here much to icy for walking about:)
November 22nd, 2024
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Many thanks for your lovely comment and Fav Jackie it’s appreciated:)
November 22nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
I must say this is most likely the best water splash I have seen. I had to get a towel to dry off after. Excellent.
November 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
A fabulous capture, Peter! Love the smooth shine of the splash! Fav
November 22nd, 2024
