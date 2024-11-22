Previous
Water Splash by pcoulson
Water Splash

Hard frost all day so resorted to some indoor macro photography using my old Sony Alpha A77ii camera and old macro lens
22nd November 2024

Peter

@pcoulson
Photo Details

George
Superb macro.
November 22nd, 2024  
JackieR
Wowsers!!! Such clarity
November 22nd, 2024  
Peter
@gaf005 Thank you George for both your comment and Fav it’s appreciated, weather here much to icy for walking about:)
November 22nd, 2024  
Peter
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Many thanks for your lovely comment and Fav Jackie it’s appreciated:)
November 22nd, 2024  
Wendy
I must say this is most likely the best water splash I have seen. I had to get a towel to dry off after. Excellent.
November 22nd, 2024  
Heather
A fabulous capture, Peter! Love the smooth shine of the splash! Fav
November 22nd, 2024  
