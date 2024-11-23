Sign up
Previous
Photo 2364
Playing with Light
Another awful day heavy snow first thing very cold, late afternoon and this evening heavy rain so indoor subject required to post, tabletop work playing with light and time using coloured film strips tapped to an LED flashlight,
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
5
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4058
photos
83
followers
16
following
647% complete
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2358
234
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
23rd November 2024 5:04pm
Tags
abstract
,
led
,
flashlight
,
52wc-2024-w40
Barb
ace
This is great, Peter, So creative! Love how colorful it is!
November 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
Super cool! Fav!
November 23rd, 2024
Peter
ace
@bjywamer
Many thanks Barb for your lovely comment and Fav its much appreciated:)
November 23rd, 2024
Peter
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you so much for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 23rd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
looked like strips of plasticine!
November 23rd, 2024
