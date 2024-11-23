Previous
Playing with Light by pcoulson
Playing with Light

Another awful day heavy snow first thing very cold, late afternoon and this evening heavy rain so indoor subject required to post, tabletop work playing with light and time using coloured film strips tapped to an LED flashlight,
23rd November 2024

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Barb ace
This is great, Peter, So creative! Love how colorful it is!
November 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Super cool! Fav!
November 23rd, 2024  
Peter ace
@bjywamer Many thanks Barb for your lovely comment and Fav its much appreciated:)
November 23rd, 2024  
Peter ace
@kvphoto Thank you so much for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
November 23rd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
looked like strips of plasticine!
November 23rd, 2024  
