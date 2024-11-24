Sign up
Previous
Photo 2365
Indoor Flying
I organised indoor flying in a sports hall today weather to bad to fly outdoors,
Top: typical gear used
Left: three pointer into the basket
Right; retreaving the model
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4059
photos
83
followers
16
following
647% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
24th November 2024 2:04pm
Tags
radio control
,
indoor flying
Kim Capson
ace
That looks like fun!
November 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - that must have been a bit disconcerting!
November 24th, 2024
