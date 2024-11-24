Previous
Indoor Flying by pcoulson
Indoor Flying

I organised indoor flying in a sports hall today weather to bad to fly outdoors,
Top: typical gear used
Left: three pointer into the basket
Right; retreaving the model
Kim Capson ace
That looks like fun!
November 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - that must have been a bit disconcerting!
November 24th, 2024  
