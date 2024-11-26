Previous
Creepy Selfie by pcoulson
Creepy Selfie

My entry in this weeks capture 52 "Creepy"
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
what have you done to yourself?
November 26th, 2024  
Peter ace
Ha ha Image taken straight after my grandson gave me a Haribo Sour to try Jackie:)
November 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
Creepy indeed, Peter! But a great effect!
November 27th, 2024  
