Previous
Photo 2373
Red Christmas Cactus
We have three Christmas catus plants all in flower now, red, white and a pink one,
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4067
photos
83
followers
16
following
650% complete
View this month »
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
,
macro
,
christmas cactus
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up, Peter! The white background shows it off so well! Fav
December 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty hope they are still flowering at Christmas.
December 2nd, 2024
