Previous
Red Christmas Cactus by pcoulson
Photo 2373

Red Christmas Cactus

We have three Christmas catus plants all in flower now, red, white and a pink one,
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful close-up, Peter! The white background shows it off so well! Fav
December 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
So pretty hope they are still flowering at Christmas.
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact