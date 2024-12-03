Previous
Piece Hall Christmas by pcoulson
Photo 2374

Piece Hall Christmas

The Piece Hall Halifax fill with Christmas stalls plus a fun fair, tree and decorations, out with the camera club in Halifax last night
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is stunning Peter, so beautifull captured.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact