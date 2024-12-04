Sign up
Previous
Photo 2375
Festive Feel
The Piece Hall Halifax dressed up for the festive season, my entry in the current B&W challenge "Festivities
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
0
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4069
photos
83
followers
16
following
650% complete
View this month »
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd December 2024 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
christmas
,
festivities
,
low key
,
halifax
,
be-94
