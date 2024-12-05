Sign up
Photo 2376
End of the Line
Forster Square Railway Station; from here, services operate along the Calder Valley line to Leeds, Halifax, Huddersfield, Manchester Victoria, Blackpool North and London King's Cross.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
train
,
railway
,
forster square station
Corinne C
ace
There is something charming, almost quaint with railway station. This image captures it all.
December 5th, 2024
