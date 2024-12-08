Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2378
Ornate Fencing
Ornate metal fencing around an office block in Bradford taken Friday, high winds and heavy rain all Saturday caused by Storm Darragh reaping havoc in the west of the UK advise not to travel.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4072
photos
82
followers
16
following
651% complete
View this month »
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
5th December 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
metal
,
ornate
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close