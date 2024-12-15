Previous
Jay by pcoulson
Jay

Captured this Jay feeding in the rain
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A great close-up, Peter, of this pretty bird to show off its lovely colours and markings! Your Jays are very different from ours. I love seeing your birds! Fav
December 15th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
this is gorgeous, Peter!

I caught a quick flash of what I "think" was one a couple of days ago :-)
December 15th, 2024  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Many thanks for your great comment and Fav Heather it’s much appreciated:)
December 15th, 2024  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment this one was in and off in no time because the rain got heavy:)
December 15th, 2024  
