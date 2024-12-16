Sign up
Photo 2387
Reflected Architecture
Was back in Bradford today to photograph Christmas reflections in shop window this was one of the better ones but not very Christmassy.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4081
photos
82
followers
16
following
653% complete
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
16th December 2024 12:40pm
reflections
bradford
Barb
ace
Still a very nice photo even if not especially Christmasy! Great pov!
December 16th, 2024
