Previous
Photo 2388
Bradford Cathedral
Inside Bradford Cathedral, or should I say the Cathedral Church of St Peter, an Anglican cathedral in Bradford, West Yorkshire my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Christmas"
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
cathedral
,
bradford
,
52wc-2024-w51
Heather
ace
A great pov, Peter, to capture the long view of this beautiful cathedral! I love the repeated pattern of the arches, the lights, and the lovely stained glass window (and the tree) at the end of the aisle (great leading line too :-) Fav
December 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
This is so beautiful, Peter! Love the symmetry and great leading lines taking my eye to that lovely Christmas tree!
December 17th, 2024
