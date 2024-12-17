Previous
Bradford Cathedral by pcoulson
Bradford Cathedral

Inside Bradford Cathedral, or should I say the Cathedral Church of St Peter, an Anglican cathedral in Bradford, West Yorkshire my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Christmas"
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather ace
A great pov, Peter, to capture the long view of this beautiful cathedral! I love the repeated pattern of the arches, the lights, and the lovely stained glass window (and the tree) at the end of the aisle (great leading line too :-) Fav
December 17th, 2024  
Barb ace
This is so beautiful, Peter! Love the symmetry and great leading lines taking my eye to that lovely Christmas tree!
December 17th, 2024  
