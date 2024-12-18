Previous
Colourful Droplet by pcoulson
Colourful Droplet

Playing with coloured pencils and water dropper
18th December 2024

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
JackieR ace
Ingenious and perfect
December 18th, 2024  
Peter ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Many thanks Jackie for your lovely comment and Fav it’s much appreciated, it’s rained most of the day so resorted to some tabletop work:)
December 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh Peter, very clever. fav.
December 18th, 2024  
