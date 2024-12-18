Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2389
Colourful Droplet
Playing with coloured pencils and water dropper
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4083
photos
82
followers
16
following
654% complete
View this month »
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th December 2024 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
droplet
,
pencils.
JackieR
ace
Ingenious and perfect
December 18th, 2024
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Many thanks Jackie for your lovely comment and Fav it’s much appreciated, it’s rained most of the day so resorted to some tabletop work:)
December 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh Peter, very clever. fav.
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close