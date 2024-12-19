Sign up
Previous
Photo 2390
Over the Fire
Some of our Christmas trinkets another entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Christmas"
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4084
photos
82
followers
16
following
654% complete
View this month »
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th December 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
52wc-2024-w51
JackieR
ace
Nicely elegant
December 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
That is a sweet collection, Peter! I imagine that each one comes with a story :-) Fav
December 20th, 2024
