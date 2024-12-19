Previous
Over the Fire by pcoulson
Photo 2390

Over the Fire

Some of our Christmas trinkets another entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Christmas"
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Nicely elegant
December 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
That is a sweet collection, Peter! I imagine that each one comes with a story :-) Fav
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact