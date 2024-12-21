Sign up
Previous
Photo 2392
Snowman
This cotton-ball snowman was made by our daughter at school aged 7 in1982, it is stuck to a door ever Christmas since, the background is an ICM image of one of our Christmas trees.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4086
photos
82
followers
16
following
655% complete
View this month »
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
21st December 2024 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowman
,
icm
Annie-Sue
ace
a wonderful keepsake :-)
December 21st, 2024
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment, Frosty is 1metre tall and if I didn't keep him in good condition and stick him up I would be in big trouble:)
December 21st, 2024
