Snowman by pcoulson
Snowman

This cotton-ball snowman was made by our daughter at school aged 7 in1982, it is stuck to a door ever Christmas since, the background is an ICM image of one of our Christmas trees.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
a wonderful keepsake :-)
December 21st, 2024  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment, Frosty is 1metre tall and if I didn&#039;t keep him in good condition and stick him up I would be in big trouble:)
December 21st, 2024  
