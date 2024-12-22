Sign up
Photo 2393
Christmas Tree
Visited my son today the house is beautifully decorated for Christmas, this is their tree.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4087
photos
82
followers
16
following
655% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
22nd December 2024 3:09pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
52wc-2024-w51
Annie-Sue
ace
Lovely!
December 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful Christmas tree! I love all the lights and decorations!
December 22nd, 2024
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment:)
December 22nd, 2024
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you for your comment Heather:)
December 22nd, 2024
