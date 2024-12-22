Previous
Christmas Tree by pcoulson
Photo 2393

Christmas Tree

Visited my son today the house is beautifully decorated for Christmas, this is their tree.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Peter

@pcoulson
Peter
Annie-Sue
Lovely!
December 22nd, 2024  
Heather
A beautiful Christmas tree! I love all the lights and decorations!
December 22nd, 2024  
Peter
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment:)
December 22nd, 2024  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you for your comment Heather:)
December 22nd, 2024  
