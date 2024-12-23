Previous
Westgate Entrance by pcoulson
Photo 2394

Westgate Entrance

The Westgate entrance into Lincoln Castle my entry the this weeks Capture 52 "Leading Lines"
in Lincoln today delivery family Christmas presents.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice leading lines. It looks very quiet.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact