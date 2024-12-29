Long Shadows

The rear of Tolson Museum, originally Ravensknowle Hall built for John Beaumont a woollen manufacturer between 1859-62, it remained in the same family until 1919,

Legh Tolson gifted the Hall and part of the grounds to the Huddersfield Corporation, as a memorial to his nephews Robert Huntriss Tolson and James Martin Tolson, both killed during the fighting in ww1.

In 1974, Huddersfield was joined with Dewsbury and Batley to become the Metropolitan Borough of Kirklees. Tolson Museum became part of a much larger service which included museums at Dewsbury and Batley, historic houses of Oakwell Hall and Red House, and Huddersfield Art Gallery.