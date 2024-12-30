Previous
Brussel Sprout Stalks by pcoulson
Brussel Sprout Stalks

Noticed these on sale in a farmshop must be ones not sold at Christmas
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Peter

Heather ace
They look quite decorative this way (which may have been the intention) A nice pop of red with the bow in your capture too, Peter.
December 30th, 2024  
