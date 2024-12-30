Sign up
Previous
Photo 2397
Brussel Sprout Stalks
Noticed these on sale in a farmshop must be ones not sold at Christmas
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
30th December 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brussel sprouts
Heather
ace
They look quite decorative this way (which may have been the intention) A nice pop of red with the bow in your capture too, Peter.
December 30th, 2024
