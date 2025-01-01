Sign up
Previous
Photo 2399
Stone Faced Window
High winds and heavy rain all night and all day, roads flooded so posting an image taken on Sunday at Tolson Museum Huddersfield
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
29th December 2024 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
tolson museum huddersfield
Heather
ace
A nice shot of this beautiful bay window and the reflections too! Fav (Your weather sounds pretty wild, Peter! Best to stay in, I imagine! Wishing you and your loved ones the very best for 2025!)
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Very beautiful, Peter! Love the arched shapes and the detail above and down the posts! Stay warm and dry! And Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2025
