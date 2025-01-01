Previous
Stone Faced Window by pcoulson
Stone Faced Window

High winds and heavy rain all night and all day, roads flooded so posting an image taken on Sunday at Tolson Museum Huddersfield
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Peter

Peter

Heather ace
A nice shot of this beautiful bay window and the reflections too! Fav (Your weather sounds pretty wild, Peter! Best to stay in, I imagine! Wishing you and your loved ones the very best for 2025!)
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Very beautiful, Peter! Love the arched shapes and the detail above and down the posts! Stay warm and dry! And Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2025  
