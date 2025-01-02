Sign up
Photo 2400
Carved Stone Memorial
War Memorial at the rear of the Tolson Museum Huddersfield subject for selective colouring
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3
365-5
DSC-WX350
29th December 2024 9:49am
memorial
,
sc
,
huddersfield
,
tolson museum
