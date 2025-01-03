Previous
Light Trails by pcoulson
Photo 2401

Light Trails

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "geometric lines,shapes and patterns" long exposure traffic on the M62 motorway
3rd January 2025

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
Heather ace
Very cool, Peter! I love the light trails along with the curving lines of the highway! Fav
January 3rd, 2025  
