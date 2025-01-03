Sign up
Previous
Photo 2401
Light Trails
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "geometric lines,shapes and patterns" long exposure traffic on the M62 motorway
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4095
photos
82
followers
16
following
657% complete
View this month »
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd January 2025 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light trails
,
52wc-2025-w1
Heather
ace
Very cool, Peter! I love the light trails along with the curving lines of the highway! Fav
January 3rd, 2025
