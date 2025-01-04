Sign up
Previous
Photo 2402
Squirrel Foraging
Squirrel spotted me whilst out looking for food, hard frost prevented him digging up my lawn
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4096
photos
82
followers
16
following
658% complete
View this month »
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th January 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
Judith Johnson
ace
This is excellent!
January 4th, 2025
KV
ace
Really awesome squirrel portrait. That is one healthy looking squirrel... and what a tail!
January 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great capture, Peter! I love how the squirrel is looking straight at you / at us! And I love that full bushy tail! (good news for you that the squirrel couldn't dig up your lawn today :-) Fav
January 4th, 2025
