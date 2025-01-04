Previous
Squirrel Foraging by pcoulson
Squirrel Foraging

Squirrel spotted me whilst out looking for food, hard frost prevented him digging up my lawn
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Judith Johnson
This is excellent!
January 4th, 2025  
KV
Really awesome squirrel portrait. That is one healthy looking squirrel... and what a tail!
January 4th, 2025  
Heather
A great capture, Peter! I love how the squirrel is looking straight at you / at us! And I love that full bushy tail! (good news for you that the squirrel couldn't dig up your lawn today :-) Fav
January 4th, 2025  
