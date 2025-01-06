Previous
Snowplough/Gritter by pcoulson
Photo 2404

Snowplough/Gritter

Here comes the cavalry, the snowplough clearing snow at the front with rocksalt being spread at the rear. notice it coming as I walk back up the hill to my place on Sunday
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Great framing of the plough and nice leading lines, all amid the winter wonderland! Fav
January 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
what a good place to catch it!

All ours had been ploughed by the time I got out
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact