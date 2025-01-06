Sign up
Previous
Photo 2404
Snowplough/Gritter
Here comes the cavalry, the snowplough clearing snow at the front with rocksalt being spread at the rear. notice it coming as I walk back up the hill to my place on Sunday
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
2
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4098
photos
82
followers
16
following
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th January 2025 11:14am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
snowplough
Heather
ace
Great framing of the plough and nice leading lines, all amid the winter wonderland! Fav
January 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
what a good place to catch it!
All ours had been ploughed by the time I got out
January 6th, 2025
