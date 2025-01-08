Previous
Rusty Poppy by pcoulson
Photo 2406

Rusty Poppy

My entry in this weeks Capture52 challage "Rust" rusty poppy garden orniment
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wonderful
January 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one for rust.
January 8th, 2025  
Heather ace
How original! Poppy and rust are two words I would never think of going together. Well done, Peter!
January 9th, 2025  
