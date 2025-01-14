Previous
Shop Front Walkway by pcoulson
Shop Front Walkway

The first floor shop fronts walkway in The Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire, a Grade I listed building that dates back to 1779. It was built to house the cloth trade in the area.
Peter

@pcoulson
Barb ace
Love the symmetry!
January 15th, 2025  
Heather ace
Love the repeated patterns of the columns! And a super leading line taking us right to the end! So much history here- thank you for your description, Peter! Fav
January 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice leading lines and repetition.
January 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very nice
January 15th, 2025  
