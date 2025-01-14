Sign up
Previous
Photo 2412
Shop Front Walkway
The first floor shop fronts walkway in The Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire, a Grade I listed building that dates back to 1779. It was built to house the cloth trade in the area.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
4
2
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4106
photos
82
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th January 2025 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
symmetry
,
halifax
,
piece hall
,
52wc-2025-w3
Barb
ace
Love the symmetry!
January 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
Love the repeated patterns of the columns! And a super leading line taking us right to the end! So much history here- thank you for your description, Peter! Fav
January 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines and repetition.
January 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Very nice
January 15th, 2025
