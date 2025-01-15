Previous
Blue Tit by pcoulson
Photo 2413

Blue Tit

This little fellow was a good way off, this image has been heavily cropped.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
661% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wowsers, what a great photo, should be in a bird book
January 15th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture, Peter, of this little cutie! I love its colours! And I love how it seems to be hanging on the branch against the wind. Fav
January 15th, 2025  
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
January 15th, 2025  
