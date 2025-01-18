Previous
Next
Graffiti by pcoulson
Photo 2416

Graffiti

Graffiti in Leeds university student quarter, definitely not street art.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact