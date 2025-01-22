Previous
Morning Walk by pcoulson
Morning Walk

Walk along the Calder and Hebble Navigation canal at Cromwell Bottoms in the Calder valley
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

Gillian Brown ace
A lovely scene.
January 23rd, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Such a beautiful scene & lovely spot for a walk
January 23rd, 2025  
