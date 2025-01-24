Previous
Morning Walk 2 by pcoulson
Photo 2422

Morning Walk 2

Gale force winds and heavy rain today hence another shot from Tuesday turned around and capture the same couple walking their dog along the Calder and Hebble Navigation canal
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery
January 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like the calm before the storm. Hope you stay safe.
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact