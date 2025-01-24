Sign up
Previous
Photo 2422
Morning Walk 2
Gale force winds and heavy rain today hence another shot from Tuesday turned around and capture the same couple walking their dog along the Calder and Hebble Navigation canal
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
0
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd January 2025 9:39am
Tags
canal
,
calder navigation
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
January 24th, 2025
Babs
Looks like the calm before the storm. Hope you stay safe.
January 24th, 2025
