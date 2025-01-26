Sign up
Previous
Photo 2424
Black Eagle
Black Eagle sculpture in the walled garden in Crow Nest Park Dewsbury image taken on Saterday.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4118
photos
83
followers
15
following
664% complete
View this month »
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th January 2025 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
eagle
,
dewsbury
,
crow nest park
Heather
ace
A great sculpture and capture, Peter! I like your pov to feature the V-shape of the eagle's open wings! Fav
January 26th, 2025
