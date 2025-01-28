Sign up
Photo 2426
5 Weeks Late
My wife potted two Tulit bulbs to be out for Christmas one has just flowered the other on its way.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Peter
Tags
tulit
Annie-Sue
ace
Plenty of colour at Christmas - nice to have this now :-)
January 29th, 2025
Anne
ace
Worth the wait Peter! Super capture of them
January 29th, 2025
