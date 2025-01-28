Previous
5 Weeks Late by pcoulson
5 Weeks Late

My wife potted two Tulit bulbs to be out for Christmas one has just flowered the other on its way.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Peter

Annie-Sue ace
Plenty of colour at Christmas - nice to have this now :-)
January 29th, 2025  
Anne ace
Worth the wait Peter! Super capture of them
January 29th, 2025  
