First this Year by pcoulson
First this Year

Weather was ok so went off to our club flying field for the first time this year to fly one of my radio controlled model aircraft.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Peter

Annie D ace
Oh what fun!
January 30th, 2025  
