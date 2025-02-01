Sign up
Photo 2430
Purple Poppy Campaign
Seat in a memorial garden dedicated to all the animals that served past and present
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st February 2025 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple poppy campaign
