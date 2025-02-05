Previous
Birch Polypore by pcoulson
Photo 2434

Birch Polypore

Birch Polypore bracket fungi on an old Silverbirch tree
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Peter

@pcoulson
Heather ace
Lovely colour tones and textures! I like the patch of green moss too! Fav
February 6th, 2025  
