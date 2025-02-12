Sign up
Previous
Photo 2441
Blackbird
Male Blackbird resting on an old tree stup
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
4135
photos
83
followers
15
following
668% complete
View this month »
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th February 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
Heather
ace
A super capture, Peter! Great clarity and detail (look at that light in his eye!) and a nice shallow dof and bokeh to show him off! Fav
February 13th, 2025
