Previous
Blackbird by pcoulson
Photo 2441

Blackbird

Male Blackbird resting on an old tree stup
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A super capture, Peter! Great clarity and detail (look at that light in his eye!) and a nice shallow dof and bokeh to show him off! Fav
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact