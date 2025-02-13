Previous
Tones & Textures by pcoulson
Photo 2442

Tones & Textures

Tones and textures in the old factory workshop
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Peter

Annie-Sue
are these huge?
February 13th, 2025  
Rob Z
All so functional and so well organised. Nicely shown
February 13th, 2025  
