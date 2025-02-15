Previous
Magic Metal Spring by pcoulson
Magic Metal Spring

Tabletop work playing with light and colour on a childs magic metal spring
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013
Annie D ace
Oh I loved a slinky when I was a kid...probably still would 😄
February 16th, 2025  
